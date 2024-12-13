PSNI - Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) seizes imitation firearm, drugs and mobiles in raid linked to INLA in Londonderry

By Philip Bradfield
Published 13th Dec 2024, 17:51 BST
Updated 13th Dec 2024, 18:00 BST

The Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) has searched a property in Londonderry in an operation linked to the INLA.

The search in the Galliagh area today area was part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the INLA.

Items seized for exmination included a suspected imitation firearm, paramilitary related paraphernalia, a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs and a number of mobile devices.

PSNI Detective Inspector Pyper said: “This is a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.

Masked INLA members attend a republican parade in Londonderry in December 2007.placeholder image
Masked INLA members attend a republican parade in Londonderry in December 2007.

“We would like to thank the local community for their continued support and will continue to act on the information you provide us.

“I would encourage anyone with information regarding criminal activity to contact police on 101.”

The public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

