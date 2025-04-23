PSNI pilots video calls for victims of crime

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Police in Northern Ireland have launched a pilot programme which will offer victims of crime a video call with a trained officer.

The PSNI said the service was an alternative to in-person attendance by police or a telephone call.

The Virtual Officer Attendance pilot will run initially for four weeks.

A hub has been set up at Castlereagh Police Station, with a team consisting of three sergeants and 16 constables.

The PSNI said the service will be available to victims of crime where there is no immediate threat, risk or harm that requires officers to attend in-person.

Instead, officers will be able to conduct inquiries and take statements during the video call. Victims will also be able to provide digital evidence such as videos, photographs or screenshots.

The PSNI said victims will still have the option to see an officer in-person.

The pilot programme is open to victims of crime aged 18 or over. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. The victim must have use of a smartphone or device with video and 4G or wifi capability.

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said: "In a modern world, these options can be far more suitable for members of the public to access, as well as reducing demand on our frontline officers, allowing them to focus on other time-sensitive matters.

"Whilst aiming to improve the service we provide as an organisation to the public, this enhanced service in turn should also provide cost savings to our organisation, making us more responsive to our community needs.

"One simple example is rather than a police vehicle arriving at a victim's house holding a minimum of two officers, just one officer will be needed for the Virtual Officer Attendance option with no travel time, petrol expense or other colleagues required.

"To enable this service to be available to the PSNI, the project group involved within our ICS department have worked closely with our colleagues from Dorset Police , who themselves brought the service in, back in 2023.

"The system has worked very well in Dorset with victim satisfaction jumping from 31% to 74% in the first year, and 89% of those who requested the system off the back of a call said that they would highly recommend it to others."

Mr Henderson added: "Once the four-week pilot concludes, the Virtual Officer Attendance option will still continue.