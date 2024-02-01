ACC Chris Todd at NI Policing Board meeting. NI Policing Board Youtube

At a meeting of the NI Policing Board on Thursday, Temporary ACC Chris Todd said final checks were being made to ensure that its publication would not prejudice any ongoing investigations.

The senior officer also the report would be published in full with no changes or adaptions.

"It is as authored,” he said.

“We have come to a position where, not withstanding there are still some decisions on police investigations by the PPS, we understand what their timelines, we also understand that the best thing for justice and for families is to understand what those decisions are first and foremost, followed by the publication of the report.

"But balancing that with the unsettling nature of the uncertainty around the publication that that will inevitably have on those families of the victims, and the need to provide transparency and be clear, and give some reassurance around the publication. So, I have now got agreements with the DPP and the head of the Kenova team, that we can move to publication on 8 March.”

SDLP board member Mark H Durkan said his thoughts were with victims, survivors and their families.

“I welcome the confirmation that it is now intended to publish the Kenova Report on March 8,” he said.

“There was a need for certainty on publication for victims and survivors. It is welcome that they have ended the uncertainty around publication.

“Operation Kenova is a vital element in addressing the legacy of our past.