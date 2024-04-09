Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elected representatives said the south Down community has been left shocked by the fatal incident.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report of the sudden death of a man at quarry premises in the Newcastle Road area of Seaforde at approximately 4.10pm on Monday afternoon, 8th April.“Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from other emergency services.“A number of roads were closed for a time between Seaforde and Ballynahinch town centre in order to enable police enquiries into exactly what occurred.“We understand, sadly, the pedestrian collided with a white HGV Renault lorry a short time earlier in The Square area of Ballynahinch.“He was sadly subsequently discovered already deceased when the lorry stopped at its location in Seaforde."

DUP councillor Jonathan Jackson noted that the pedestrian and a lorry were involved.

The initial collision involving the pensioner and HGV lorry happened at the Square Area in Ballynahinch. Pictured is a general view of that area of the town.Photo: Google Maps.

"And then unfortunately that has carried on up the road a considerable distance, so it's just horrendous."

He said the collision was three miles from where the lorry came to a stop at Seaforde.

SDLP Councillor Terry Andrews said: "I feel very upset and annoyed by what has happened and my thoughts and prayers are very much with the friends and family of this gentleman. The circumstances of this accident - I just can't get them out of my head."

Alliance Councillor David Lee-Surginor said the community is "deeply in shock" and appealed for anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

"It is unique," he said of the situation. "However, we don't have the full information as to what exactly took place so I can't even speculate as to why or how things happened."

Sinn Fein South Down MP Chris Hazzard extended his condolences to the family and friends of the man killed.

“It’s tragic news that a man has died in a road traffic collision and I want to firstly extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends,” he said.

“The community is shocked and heartbroken at this incident and I know they will rally around to support the man’s family in what will be difficult days ahead.

“I also want to pay tribute to the emergency services for their efforts at the scene and would appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to police.

“This is another sad reminder of the pressing need to move forward and deliver the Ballynahinch bypass.”