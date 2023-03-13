PSNI probe ongoing after report that explosive device left in Glenbawn area of Poleglass
Police in west Belfast are currently conducting a number of enquiries into a report that an explosive device has been left in the Glenbawn area of Poleglass.
By Gemma Murray
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Police are appealing to members of the public living in, or travelling through the area, to be vigilant and not to touch anything suspicious but to contact police immediately by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency quoting reference 788 13/03/23.
No roads have been closed at this time.