PSNI probe suspected drugs criminality linked to the INLA - one arrest

During the searches, this morning, a small quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs and a sum of money were seized.

A man aged 22-years-old was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply, possession of class B drugs and conspiracy to transfer criminal property

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “The possession and supply of drugs within communities should not, and indeed will not, be tolerated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Man arrested

“Today’s arrest, and drugs’ seizure, reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguarding local people,” say the PSNI.

“We will continue to work with communities and our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to disrupt those involved in such criminal activities and reduce the harm they cause in our communities.