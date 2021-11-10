PSNI probe suspected drugs criminality linked to the INLA - one arrest
A man has been arrested by officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force, investigating suspected drugs criminality linked to the INLA.
During the searches, this morning, a small quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs and a sum of money were seized.
A man aged 22-years-old was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply, possession of class B drugs and conspiracy to transfer criminal property
Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “The possession and supply of drugs within communities should not, and indeed will not, be tolerated.
“Today’s arrest, and drugs’ seizure, reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguarding local people,” say the PSNI.
“We will continue to work with communities and our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to disrupt those involved in such criminal activities and reduce the harm they cause in our communities.
Anyone with any information that can assist officers with their investigations should contact police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”