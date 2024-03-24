Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man in his forties also died after a separate crash in Newry.

The crash in Armagh involving a grey Volkswagen Golf occurred on the Ballynahonemore Road at around 2.10am on Sunday.

The driver and three passengers, who have not yet been formally identified, were declared dead at the scene, police said.

A cordon near to the scene on the Ballynahonemore Road in Armagh, where four people died in a single-vehicle collision involving a grey Volkswagen Golf at around 2.10am on Sunday 24 March. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/PA Wire

District Commander Superintendent Paul McGrattan said: “This is an unspeakable tragedy for the families involved, and for the wider community, who will understandably struggle to comprehend such loss of life.

“A thorough and sensitive investigation is now under way and anyone with information that could assist us is asked to get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit.

“Police remain at the scene at present and the Ballynahonemore Road will be closed for most of the day.

“The thoughts of the entire police service are with the families, friends and loved ones of those who have lost their lives.”

A general view of the Forkhill Road outside Newry. A collision on the road on Saturday has resulted in the death of a man in his forties.Photo: Google.

UUP Alderman Gordon Kennedy, who lives just between Armagh and Markethill, knew two of the young people who died in Armagh.

"One young fella had helped a contractor do my silage for the last number of years," he said. "He was a very nice young fella."

The family of one young woman who died lives less than a mile from his home, he added.

"There is just total shock. Everyone is just devastated. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the families at this time.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described it as a “devastating incident”.

In a post on X, Sir Jeffrey said: “Tragic news coming from Armagh.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the four deceased in this devastating incident.”

Meanwhile, the PSNI has confirmed that a man in his 40s died following a road traffic collision on the Forkhill Road, Newry, Co Down, on Saturday.

A male pedestrian and a Nissan car were in a collision at around 10.40pm on Saturday night. He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

DUP Newry & Armagh MLA William Irwin said he was "devastated to learn of this horrific accident in Armagh where four young people have lost their lives".

He added: "At the outset I send my deepest sympathy, my thoughts and my prayers to the families of those involved in this absolute tragedy. I also send my sympathies to the family of the pedestrian who sadly lost their life after being struck by a vehicle in Newry on Saturday night.

“Words will simply not be adequate to describe the pain and hurt the loved ones of those who have passed away will be feeling and as a community we must support them through this unimaginable grief.”

TUV chairman Keith Ratcliffe said the two accidents were a sobering reminder of the danger of the roads.

He added: “A sense of profound shock has gripped the entire community of Newry and Armagh in the aftermath of these two crashes which, in the space of a few hours, have ushered five lives out into eternity."

Newry and Armagh Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan said he too was shocked and saddened by the tragedy in Armagh.

“I want to extend my deepest sympathy to the family and friends of all those involved in this tragic accident," he said.

The PSNI collision investigation unit is appealing for information or footage of the accidents. They can be contacted on 101 or online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.