PSNI raid property in rural Co Londonderry and find drugs and illegal fireworks

By Adam Kula
Published 30th Oct 2024, 22:33 BST
Police in Co Londonderry say they have seized drugs with a street value of about £34,000.

The class A,B and C drugs were found following a search at a property in Ballygroll Road – about three-and-a-half miles to the east of Londonderry City – today.

Most Popular

The PSNI said “quantities of suspected cocaine, cannabis, diazepam and pregabalin along with a sum of cash and illegal fireworks were recovered” adding: “The total street value for the seized drugs is approximately £34,000.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said: “A man aged 31 was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of class A, B and C drugs with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of class A, B and C drugs and possessing criminal property. The man is currently in police custody.

A general image of a blue police van lightplaceholder image
A general image of a blue police van light

“We are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

"Our investigation is ongoing and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to contact police on non-emergency number 101.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice