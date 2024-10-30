PSNI raid property in rural Co Londonderry and find drugs and illegal fireworks
The class A,B and C drugs were found following a search at a property in Ballygroll Road – about three-and-a-half miles to the east of Londonderry City – today.
The PSNI said “quantities of suspected cocaine, cannabis, diazepam and pregabalin along with a sum of cash and illegal fireworks were recovered” adding: “The total street value for the seized drugs is approximately £34,000.”
They said: “A man aged 31 was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of class A, B and C drugs with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of class A, B and C drugs and possessing criminal property. The man is currently in police custody.
“We are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.
"Our investigation is ongoing and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to contact police on non-emergency number 101.
"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”