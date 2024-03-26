PSNI rank and file welcomes 7% pay rise but claims process is 'not fit for purpose'

PSNI officers on duty in Belfast. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The deal on pay and back pay has been approved by Justice Minister Naomi Long following the recommendations of the independent police remuneration review body.

Police Federation chair Liam Kelly said that the system should be overhauled to prevent unnecessary delays.

"I welcome this long-awaited decision on pay and backpay. It has regrettably taken some seven months to reach this point and that is no way to proceed into the future,” he said.

Police Federation chair Liam Kelly

"This should be a straight-forward and relatively simple process, but it’s made unnecessarily clunky by bureaucratic processes that are not fit for purpose.

"Added to that is the fact that the 7% increase will appear in April pay – the first month of a new financial year – which could have tax implications for some of our officers.

"The Chief Constable and Senior Executive Team colleagues have worked hard to try to expedite the pay award and I wish to publicly acknowledge their efforts,” Mr Kelly added.

Mrs Long said the pay rise is in recognition of the officers’ “vital work”, adding: “Police officers play a crucial role in our society in upholding justice and safeguarding our communities and for that I thank them.”

PSNI on foot patrol in south Belfast. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker

The PSNI has confirmed that this pay remit is affordable from within the organisation’s 2023-24 budget allocation.

Although future budgets have not been set, the PSNI has confirmed it will ensure that the cost of this pay remit is prioritised from within the future budgets allocated.

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said: “Since taking up post in November last year, I have been relentless in making sure that my voice has been heard to ensure our officers get the 7% pay award that they deserve.

“The Service Executive Team and I have been working closely with colleagues in the Department of Justice and the Department of Finance and I welcome today’s announcement.