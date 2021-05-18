PSNI remain at scene after man driven to isolated location and shot in leg
A man has been shot in the leg in Claudy in County Londonderry.
Police received a report around 11.40pm on Monday that a man had been picked up by several males in a car, from the Letterkenny Road area of Derry earlier in the evening, and driven from the city to the Heathfield Road area of Claudy, where he was shot once in his leg.
The injured man was able to make his way to a nearby house following the shooting to raise the alarm, and was then taken to hospital for treatment.
Officers remain at the scene, conducting a search of the area.
Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has condemned the shooting.
“The shooting of a man in the leg in the Heathfield Road area of Claudy after he was driven from Derry was wrong and must be condemned,” she said.
“There is no place in our society for these types of attacks and those responsible should stop immediately.
“I would call on anyone with information on this incident to bring it forward to the PSNI.”