Police in Belfast are reminding motorists that it is illegal to stop or park on the hard shoulder of motorways after several motorists were issued with penalty tickets for this offence at the weekend.

The issues arose after concerts took place at Boucher Road in the south of the city, when large numbers of people were making their way home from the venue.Chief Superintendent Jeremy Lindsay, area commander for Belfast, said: “It appears that motorists were stopping to collect concert goers on the M1 Motorway and its slip roads.

“The hard shoulder is neither a safe place to park, nor is it legal. It is for emergency use only

"Our officers issued several motorists with penalty tickets, and many more were moved on by roads policing.

“Fixed penalty tickets can also be issued to pedestrians for walking on motorways and hard shoulders.

"Officers observed pedestrians walking along the hard shoulders and on-slips to meet their lifts and had to stop them from doing so for their own safety.

"This is an extremely dangerous practice which must stop.

“This weekend sees another music festival in Belfast, and organisers will have traffic restrictions in place.

"The area in and around the M1 at Stockmans Lane junction, Stockmans Lane and Boucher Road will be extremely busy.

“We would urge all those attending to make their travel arrangements in advance. Make sure your pick up point is in a safe place.