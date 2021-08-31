PSNI report: Ex-IRA man Murphy says ‘real policing’ now possible in south Armagh

Scene of a booby-trap bomb in Crossmaglen in 1983 which wounded two people

Mr Murphy hails from the Armagh borderlands himself, and is an ex-IRA prisoner (jailed for explosives offences) and Stormont finance minister.

The Sinn Fein MLA said: “The launch of a report into policing in South Armagh today is a huge development for the people of the area and, if properly implemented, can finally deliver real policing with the community.

“Some of 50 recommendations in the report include the closure of a militaristic barracks in Crossmaglen, removal of assault rifles on routine patrols and Irish signage on police stations.

“The report also recommends an Independent Advisory Group, and we’ll explore in greater detail its remit, powers and who will be represented on it. All of these recommendations can begin to change the image of policing in South Armagh by removing the negative, militaristic style of the past which has damaged community relations.”

