PSNI report man has died after road collision between lorry and motorbike in Newtownards
The PSNI has confirmed that a man has died following a collision between a lorry and a motorcycle on the Bangor Road in Newtownards today.
By Philip Bradfield
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
The collision was reported at 1:15pm.
Inspector Jonny Francey said: “Sadly a man has died. Our enquiries are continuing and I want to appeal to anyone who in the area at the time this collision took place, that may have witnessed the incident, or may have captured dash cam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference 838 09/02/23.”