News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

PSNI report man has died after road collision between lorry and motorbike in Newtownards

The PSNI has confirmed that a man has died following a collision between a lorry and a motorcycle on the Bangor Road in Newtownards today.

By Philip Bradfield
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The collision was reported at 1:15pm.

Inspector Jonny Francey said: “Sadly a man has died. Our enquiries are continuing and I want to appeal to anyone who in the area at the time this collision took place, that may have witnessed the incident, or may have captured dash cam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference 838 09/02/23.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The collision happened on the Bangor Road, Newtowards today, leaving one man dead.