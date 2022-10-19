The man in his 20s was involved in a one-vehicle collision on the Dublin Road in Cloghoge, Newry, late on Tuesday, police said.

The PSNI appealed for anyone who was travelling on the Dublin Road/A1 area between 9pm and 11pm and witnessed the crash to speak to officers. Police appeal to anyone who may have seen the silver Ford Focus, witnessed the collision or captured it on dashcam to contact officers on 101, quoting ref 546/19/10/22.”