Detectives are appealing for information following the serious assault in the Brae in Ballygowan, close to the Blackwater Heights, last night, Saturday 7 January.

Detective Sergeant Westbury said: "We received a report of an assault shortly after 7.05pm that a man aged in his twenties had been assaulted by a number of masked men armed with hammers and iron bars.

"The man sustained serious injuries to his arm, leg and head. He was taken to hospital following the assault.

Police are appealing for information after the attack by the masked gang.

"Our enquiries are at an early stage and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1441 07/01/23."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

