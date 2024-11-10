PSNI report road serious traffic collision closes road in Strabane area

By Philip Bradfield
Published 10th Nov 2024, 10:47 GMT
The PSNI has reported that the Orchard Road in Strabane is closed this morning due to a serious one vehicle road traffic collision.

The collision took place this morning, Sunday 10 November.

Diversions are in place at the Rabstown Road and the Hillhead Road and motorists should seek alternative routes for their journey.

