PSNI report two assailants armed with a blunt object left a man requiring hospital treatment for facial injuries in Omagh area
A man in his 30s was assaulted in the Glenview Terrace area of the town shortly after 12am on Sunday morning 17 September.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported the man was assaulted by two other men, one of whom had a blunt object. He sustained facial injuries as a result of the attack and required hospital treatment for his injuries.
“Our investigation is underway and enquiries are continuing. Anyone with information which can assist us should contact 101, quoting reference number 7 17/09/23.”
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org