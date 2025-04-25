Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have reported that a woman has died following a road traffic collision on the Portaferry Road today.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report shortly after 10.20am on Friday morning, that a red coloured lorry travelling towards Greyabbey had been involved in a collision with a silver Citroen Berlingo people carrier and a white Audi A3 car travelling in the direction of Newtownards.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from our partner emergency services. A passenger in the Citroen Berlingo, a woman aged in her 60’s sadly died at the scene. Eight other people - three men, two women and three children - attended hospital for treatment."

The Portaferry Road was closed for an examination of the scene but police have announced that it has now reopened.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with enquiries.