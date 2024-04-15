Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Speaking about this decision Assistant Chief Constable for Local Policing, Bobby Singleton said: “Last month the Chief Constable informed the Northern Ireland Policing Board that as a consequence of the current financial and resource pressures facing the Police Service, the decision has been taken to reduce the number of Station Enquiry Offices from 28 to 17.

“This decision follows an extensive review which included analysis of the volume and type of demand in enquiry offices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This review concluded that against the backdrop of wider resource challenges, the current service is neither sustainable nor effective.”

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th October Photo by Press Eye PSNI Officers

ACC Singleton added: “This is not a decision we have taken lightly and we are conscious there may be an actual or perceived loss of accessibility, visibility and ability to respond to the needs of the community.

"However, the PSNI is facing unprecedented financial pressure and savings are necessary to deliver a sustainable and effective organisation.

“The Chief Constable has been clear for some time that difficult decisions are going to have to be taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Police Service is shrinking and as a result, the level of service the public can expect to see is going to change.”

“It is important to emphasise that these are not station closures.

"Police Officers and staff will continue to serve the community from these locations.”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland currently operates 28 Enquiry Offices across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of these sites, Musgrave Street in Belfast, operates 24/7 with Strand Road, Derry/Londonderry, opening for 76 hours per week and the remaining 26 sites opening for 40 hours per week.

These ‘front counters’ are operated by Station Enquiry Assistants (SEAs), employed by a third party private sector contractor as part of a managed services contract.These are the enquiry offices being processed for closure:

In Belfast: Lisburn Road, Strand Town, Tennent Street and Woodbourne

Bangor

Banbridge

Magherafelt

Dungannon

Lisnaskea

Waterside

Newtownabbey

The timescale for these closures is not yet clear - but is likely to be within the next three months.

These are not station closures and each of the police stations mentioned will remain operational.