PSNI reveal that it is to close 11 Station Enquiry Offices
Speaking about this decision Assistant Chief Constable for Local Policing, Bobby Singleton said: “Last month the Chief Constable informed the Northern Ireland Policing Board that as a consequence of the current financial and resource pressures facing the Police Service, the decision has been taken to reduce the number of Station Enquiry Offices from 28 to 17.
“This decision follows an extensive review which included analysis of the volume and type of demand in enquiry offices.
"This review concluded that against the backdrop of wider resource challenges, the current service is neither sustainable nor effective.”
ACC Singleton added: “This is not a decision we have taken lightly and we are conscious there may be an actual or perceived loss of accessibility, visibility and ability to respond to the needs of the community.
"However, the PSNI is facing unprecedented financial pressure and savings are necessary to deliver a sustainable and effective organisation.
“The Chief Constable has been clear for some time that difficult decisions are going to have to be taken.
"The Police Service is shrinking and as a result, the level of service the public can expect to see is going to change.”
“It is important to emphasise that these are not station closures.
"Police Officers and staff will continue to serve the community from these locations.”
The Police Service of Northern Ireland currently operates 28 Enquiry Offices across Northern Ireland.
One of these sites, Musgrave Street in Belfast, operates 24/7 with Strand Road, Derry/Londonderry, opening for 76 hours per week and the remaining 26 sites opening for 40 hours per week.
These ‘front counters’ are operated by Station Enquiry Assistants (SEAs), employed by a third party private sector contractor as part of a managed services contract.These are the enquiry offices being processed for closure:
- In Belfast: Lisburn Road, Strand Town, Tennent Street and Woodbourne
- Bangor
- Banbridge
- Magherafelt
- Dungannon
- Lisnaskea
- Waterside
- Newtownabbey
The timescale for these closures is not yet clear - but is likely to be within the next three months.
These are not station closures and each of the police stations mentioned will remain operational.
This decision will represent a significant financial saving and maximise the availability of officers for critical service provision within communities.