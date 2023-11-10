PSNI say burning Union Flag was a hate crime after 40 foot flag pole cut down outside Rathfriland
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said they are investigating following the report of criminal damage to the flagpole in the Church Hill area of Rathfriland on Wednesday, 1 November.
"It was reported that a flag pole at the junction of Banbridge Road and Church Hill had been cut down and the flag burned," police said.
"Enquiries are ongoing into this incident, which is being treated as a hate crime, and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 853 of 1/11/23.
Local UUP Alderman Glenn Barr said: "This has happened a couple of times in the last few years." he said. "The flagpole has been there for some 50 years so it's nothing new for people to be annoyed about.
"They cut down the 40ft flagpole on Halloween night and tried to burn the Union Flag, but it was too wet to fully burn."
"A number of cars were parked on the side of the road when it was happening so I would ask anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.”
The flagpole and flag were erected again on Tuesday night.
A local resident said: "Presumably it was some local republicans who did this but they are only hurting their own cause. Is this supposed to convince Protestants that they will be welcome in a New Ireland?"
A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.