Police say the security alert in the Gulf Road area of Killaloo in Londonderry was “an elaborate hoax” – and has now ended.

At approximately 11.20am today, Thursday 17 July, it was reported that a suspicious object had been located in the area.

Officers attended the scene, and the Gulf Road was closed at its junction with the A6, while a small number of homes were evacuated, as examinations were carried out on the object, which has now been declared an elaborate hoax.

All roads have now been re-opened, and the object has been taken away for further examination.

An investigation is underway, and officers would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 528 of 17/07/25.