Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit have today (February 13), extradited three men from Northern Ireland

A 56-year-old man has been extradited to the Republic of Ireland, where he is sought to stand trial for offences of communication to facilitate sexual exploitation of a child, and attempting to meet a child for sexual exploitation.

The man was initially arrested by the Police Service in the Belfast area on February 5, and today completed the extradition process with his successful extradition to the Republic of Ireland.

A 44-year-old man was extradited to Romania, where he is sought to serve a prison sentence of one year and four months for road traffic offences. The man was arrested by Police in the Dungannon area on December 30, 2023, and today completed the extradition process with his successful extraction to Romania.

Finally, a 47-year-old man has also been extradited to Romania, where he is sought to serve a prison sentence of five years and three months for road traffic offences. The man was arrested by Police at Belfast International Airport on January 31, and today completed the extradition process with his successful extradition to Romania.