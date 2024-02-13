PSNI say 'there is nowhere to hide' as three men are extradited from Northern Ireland
A 56-year-old man has been extradited to the Republic of Ireland, where he is sought to stand trial for offences of communication to facilitate sexual exploitation of a child, and attempting to meet a child for sexual exploitation.
The man was initially arrested by the Police Service in the Belfast area on February 5, and today completed the extradition process with his successful extradition to the Republic of Ireland.
A 44-year-old man was extradited to Romania, where he is sought to serve a prison sentence of one year and four months for road traffic offences. The man was arrested by Police in the Dungannon area on December 30, 2023, and today completed the extradition process with his successful extraction to Romania.
Finally, a 47-year-old man has also been extradited to Romania, where he is sought to serve a prison sentence of five years and three months for road traffic offences. The man was arrested by Police at Belfast International Airport on January 31, and today completed the extradition process with his successful extradition to Romania.
Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland continues to work with our international partners to bring offenders before the courts and return fugitives from justice. Our message is clear: there is nowhere to hide in Northern Ireland, and we will actively pursue all wanted persons believed to be in this jurisdiction.”