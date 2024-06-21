Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 35-year-old man from Fermanagh has been jailed for organising dog fights, causing cruelty to cats and badger baiting.

Jason Lee Kennedy from the Bellanaleck area of Fermanagh, was sentenced for offences including causing unnecessary suffering to animals and causing an animal fight.

He was given 13 and a half months in jail.

PSNI Rural and Wildlife Crime lead, Superintendent McDowell said that on 22 April 2022, police were told there were dogs in a distressed state at a property in the Ross Road area of Bellanaleck.

A Fermanagh man has been jailed for dog fighting, bdager baiting and cruelty to cats. Generic photo of a badger in the UK. Photo: PA

“Local officers from Erne West Neighbourhood policing team responded to the report," they said. "They firstly observed two dogs inside kennels with substantial wounds to their muzzles and face. As part of the investigation a third dog was located nearby with fresh wounds to its face and it was believed at that stage that the dogs had been involved in fighting.

“All three dogs were seized by officers and Mr Kennedy was arrested for causing unnecessary suffering to animals and fighting offences. The dogs were consequently taken into care before being rehomed. Phones were seized and during forensic analyses videos identified included cruelty to cats.

“Mr Kennedy pleaded guilty to the offences in April and has subsequently been sentenced to a 13-and-a-half month prison sentence and 13 and half months on licence along with a ten year ban from keeping animals.

“We very much welcome the court’s decision today to convict Mr Kennedy for the brutality inflicted on these animals, and I commend the work carried out by our wildlife department and Local officers from Erne West Neighbourhood policing team and legal services department, to bring this individual to justice for fighting offences."

Police said the case not only demonstrates their commitment to tackling wildlife crime, but also the fighting offences committed.