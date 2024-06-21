PSNI says Fermanagh man jailed for organising dog fights, causing cruelty to cats and badger baiting
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jason Lee Kennedy from the Bellanaleck area of Fermanagh, was sentenced for offences including causing unnecessary suffering to animals and causing an animal fight.
He was given 13 and a half months in jail.
PSNI Rural and Wildlife Crime lead, Superintendent McDowell said that on 22 April 2022, police were told there were dogs in a distressed state at a property in the Ross Road area of Bellanaleck.
“Local officers from Erne West Neighbourhood policing team responded to the report," they said. "They firstly observed two dogs inside kennels with substantial wounds to their muzzles and face. As part of the investigation a third dog was located nearby with fresh wounds to its face and it was believed at that stage that the dogs had been involved in fighting.
“All three dogs were seized by officers and Mr Kennedy was arrested for causing unnecessary suffering to animals and fighting offences. The dogs were consequently taken into care before being rehomed. Phones were seized and during forensic analyses videos identified included cruelty to cats.
“Mr Kennedy pleaded guilty to the offences in April and has subsequently been sentenced to a 13-and-a-half month prison sentence and 13 and half months on licence along with a ten year ban from keeping animals.
“We very much welcome the court’s decision today to convict Mr Kennedy for the brutality inflicted on these animals, and I commend the work carried out by our wildlife department and Local officers from Erne West Neighbourhood policing team and legal services department, to bring this individual to justice for fighting offences."
Police said the case not only demonstrates their commitment to tackling wildlife crime, but also the fighting offences committed.
The PSNI urged anyone who is concerned about dogs or animals of any kind involved in fighting offences and being harmed to contact them on tel 101, or submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . The public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .