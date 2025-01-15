PSNI says its investigations are slower thanks to 15 years of 'significant underfunding'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PSNI has released a statement saying it has faced “significant underfunding since 2010”.

It comes after its chief operating officer Pamela McCreedy today gave evidence to MPs at the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee in Westminster.

The PSNI statement said that the underfunding “has led to a declining police officer and staff headcount in Northern Ireland and is having a serious impact on victims of crime, local communities and the PSNI’s workforce”.

It said that since 2010 “the PSNI’s budget had reduced by 3% while health spending had increased by almost 90%”.

PSNI officers

It listed the effects of this as follows:

"Reduced Neighbourhood policing where PSNI currently has 305 fewer neighbourhood officers than in 2014 and 79 fewer than 12 months ago. Despite the importance of Neighbourhood policing, the service has had to amalgamate a number of Neighbourhood Policing Teams to cover larger areas and a previous commitment to provide 16 hour daily coverage of neighbourhood policing has had to be removed”;

"A reduced capacity to investigate crime meaning slower investigations, and in some cases, a less satisfactory service to victims and knock on delays for the criminal justice system”;

And “11 of Northern Irelands 28 station enquiry offices closing last year”.

