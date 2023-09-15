Watch more videos on Shots!

Police believe Ray Lee, 30, to be the leader of an organised crime gang behind the theft of £200,000 of jewellery from over 40 elderly and vulnerable victims.

He allegedly posed as a police officer in order to convince his victims to hand over cash and jewellery.

The PSNI said he was granted compassionate bail to attend a funeral in Dublin in August but failed to return as required to HMP Maghaberry, on Thursday 24 August.

PSNI say Ray Lee, 30, has gone missing after being granted bail to attend a funeral in Dublin.

He is approximately 5’9” tall, is of slim build and has brown eyes and brown hair.