News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

PSNI searching for alleged organised crime gang (OCG) boss who was bailed to attend Dublin funeral

The PSNI are appealing for information on the whereabouts of an alleged organised crime boss who did not return to Maghaberry prison after being granted compassionate leave to attend a funeral in Dublin.
By Philip Bradfield
Published 15th Sep 2023, 11:18 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police believe Ray Lee, 30, to be the leader of an organised crime gang behind the theft of £200,000 of jewellery from over 40 elderly and vulnerable victims.

He allegedly posed as a police officer in order to convince his victims to hand over cash and jewellery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The PSNI said he was granted compassionate bail to attend a funeral in Dublin in August but failed to return as required to HMP Maghaberry, on Thursday 24 August.

PSNI say Ray Lee, 30, has gone missing after being granted bail to attend a funeral in Dublin.PSNI say Ray Lee, 30, has gone missing after being granted bail to attend a funeral in Dublin.
PSNI say Ray Lee, 30, has gone missing after being granted bail to attend a funeral in Dublin.
Most Popular

He is approximately 5’9” tall, is of slim build and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Police are appealing to Lee, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to contact police on 101. A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.