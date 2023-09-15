PSNI searching for alleged organised crime gang (OCG) boss who was bailed to attend Dublin funeral
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police believe Ray Lee, 30, to be the leader of an organised crime gang behind the theft of £200,000 of jewellery from over 40 elderly and vulnerable victims.
He allegedly posed as a police officer in order to convince his victims to hand over cash and jewellery.
The PSNI said he was granted compassionate bail to attend a funeral in Dublin in August but failed to return as required to HMP Maghaberry, on Thursday 24 August.
He is approximately 5’9” tall, is of slim build and has brown eyes and brown hair.
Police are appealing to Lee, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to contact police on 101. A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.