Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The PSNI is looking for a woman who reportedly flashed her breast during a parade in Belfast on the Twelfth.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video is circulating on social media of a young woman with blonde hair walking along in the Orange Parade wearing an Orange collarette.

She is wearing a black sports-bra type top and black thong-style shorts as well as a pair of tights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was also wearing a black hat with a red flower and knee high black boots.

Video is circulating on social media of a young woman with blonde hair walking along in the Orange Parade wearing an Orange collarette.

As she passes someone filming the parade, she pulls down her top to expose a breast, which she shakes for five or six seconds as she walks past.

The PSNI said: "Police are investigating reports of a woman exposing herself during a parade in Belfast on Friday 12th July. A suspect has been identified and enquiries are ongoing to locate her."

Grand Secretary of the Orange Order Mervyn Gibson said he had received a lot of complaints from people who had seen the video online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have never seen anything like this in my time," he said. "It seemed to be a deliberate act of provocation or attention seeking, but lot of people have seen it on Facebook or seen it on social media. And that's where the complaints have come from. But we've been in contact with police and they assure us they are investigating the issue."