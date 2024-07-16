PSNI seek woman who flashed during Twelfth orange parade in Belfast
Video is circulating on social media of a young woman with blonde hair walking along in the Orange Parade wearing an Orange collarette.
She is wearing a black sports-bra type top and black thong-style shorts as well as a pair of tights.
She was also wearing a black hat with a red flower and knee high black boots.
As she passes someone filming the parade, she pulls down her top to expose a breast, which she shakes for five or six seconds as she walks past.
The PSNI said: "Police are investigating reports of a woman exposing herself during a parade in Belfast on Friday 12th July. A suspect has been identified and enquiries are ongoing to locate her."
Grand Secretary of the Orange Order Mervyn Gibson said he had received a lot of complaints from people who had seen the video online.
"I have never seen anything like this in my time," he said. "It seemed to be a deliberate act of provocation or attention seeking, but lot of people have seen it on Facebook or seen it on social media. And that's where the complaints have come from. But we've been in contact with police and they assure us they are investigating the issue."
He declined to comment on the political affiliations of the woman, although it is understood she is not a member of the Orange Order.