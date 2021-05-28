PSNI seize £1.2m of class B drugs and make three arrests as part of probe into organised crime gang

Detective Inspector Kelly said a man aged 47 and a 38-year-old woman were arrested after the car they were travelling in was stopped at Junction One in Antrim this morning. A quantity of drugs was recovered from the vehicle and the pair were taken into custody.

“As a result of these arrests follow up searches were carried out at properties in Donaghadee, Ards and Bangor where £30,000 cash and a further substantial quantity of controlled drugs was discovered.

“A 36-year-old woman was also arrested in Bangor. All three have been arrested on suspicion of possession of class B drugs and possession of class B drugs with intent to supply and remain in custody at this time.”

He added: “These arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into an organised crime gang and are the result of painstaking work being undertaken by officers who are committed to taking drugs and criminal cash out of circulation.

“This operation has seen police seize class B drugs with a potential street value of £1.2 million pounds and approximately £160,000 cash in total.

“We believe a significant blow has been dealt to this crime gang and we are committed to contributing to the safety and welfare of vulnerable members of the community who these gangs prey on.

“Drugs ruin lives, and I would appeal to anyone who has information about drugs, or any other criminal activity, to let us know.”

He appealed for anyone with information to call the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or make a report via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

