PSNI seizes £20k of ‘Lego brick’ drugs

Police have seized suspected Class A drugs with a street value of £20,000 during an operation in Belfast.

The proactive policing operation was carried out by the Belfast District Support Team on Monday.

Inspector Corner said: “At around 5:25pm, a car was stopped in the Hillview Road area of north Belfast by police officers. Following a drugs search of the vehicle, a quantity of suspected Class A drugs were recovered along with around £1,000 in cash and other items. One man aged 20-years-old was arrested on suspicion of various drugs related offences. He is currently in police custody assisting with enquiries.

“A follow-up search was carried out in the Ormeau area of south Belfast, with a quantity of suspected Class A drugs recovered by police.”

He appealed for anyone with information on illegal drugs or drug dealing to contact police on tel 101.