Today, Friday 10 February, at Londonderry Crown Court, 43-year-old Shauna Pyper was sentenced for the manslaughter of Darren McNally.

She was handed a sentence of five years – half to be served in custody and half on licence – having previously been found not guilty of murder and guilty of manslaughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, she was released from court following the sentencing having already having served two years and eight months, the Derry Journal reported.

Darren McNally died after being stabbed by his partner Shauna Pyper in 2020.

46-year-old Darren McNally died from a knife wound sustained at Shauna Pyper’s home in Londonderry on 8 June 2020.

Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey said: “Throughout a two-week trial, the court heard of the prolonged domestic abuse and violence, and alcohol abuse, which had occurred within the relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a tragic case, which has ended with a life taken, and a family left bereft.”

She added: “Domestic abuse is not just physical. It can take many forms, including controlling behaviours and emotional abuse. We also sadly know that, as in this case, domestic abuse can fatally escalate.

“I am keen to encourage any victims of abuse to come forward. We will help you. We’ll listen to you and we will treat you with total respect and sensitivity. You don’t have to suffer in silence.

“Please contact us on 101, or in an emergency call 999.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shauna Louise Pyper, of Primity Terrace, Newbuildings, then 41, was initially charged with the murder of 46-year-old Mr McNally on 8 June 2020.

However after a trial lasting 15 days she was found guilty of manslaughter.

The court heard that the couple had been in a relationship for about four years and on the day of the incident both parties had been drinking heavily.

Judge Philip Babington said it was 'not clear' as to how the knife wound had been sustained but in her 999 call to police Pyper said “it was my fault, it is totally my fault”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At interview the defendant said, “I deserve what I get”.

Evidence presented to the jury revealed both had been drinking heavily with blood alcohol readings being more than three times the legal limit.

The judge said Pyper had agreed there was some violence in the relationship but said “90%of the time he was fine”.

Pyper expressed “remorse and regret” and Judge Babington said she suffered from “emotionally unstable personality disorder”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that the jury had decided that while Pyper had caused the injury that led to Darren McNally's death but “her intention had not been to kill him”.

When initially charged with murder, Lononderry Magistrate’s Court heard the defendant denied the offences and told police she was “definitely not guilty”.

During cross-examination by defence solicitor Ciaran Shiels, the investigating officer confirmed that Mr McNally sustained a single stab wound to the back which punctured his lung and caused a rapid death.