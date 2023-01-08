PSNI spent just over £1,000 on LGBTQQIA+ vehicle livery

PSNI vehicle in rainbow livery

The figure is relatively tiny compared with spending by other UK forces.

It was uncovered by the right-wing lobby group The TaxPayers’ Alliance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It had asked the PSNI under Freedom of Information laws what the cost of “wrapping police vehicles in rainbow decorations” was from the year 2019/20 to 2021/22.

The PSNI responded that it had wrapped “two vehicles at a cost of £1,017.42” in 2019/20, and none since (it is not entirely clear if the figure is for both vehicles, or the cost of doing each).

The PSNI was also asked to provide details of its “annual purchases of LGBT+ merchandise (for example, rainbow flags, bunting, lanyards, wristbands, stickers, balloons, pins)”.

It replied: “The PSNI provided the LGBT group with an annual grant. From this grant the LGBT committee bought pens and other merchandise. PSNI do not have information in relation to the cost or quantity bought.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Again it is unclear who this “LGBT group” is exactly, although the PSNI does have an internal staff body called the ‘LGBT+ Network’.)

The highest spending force was South Wales Police, which racked up £24,000 on rainbow flags, face paints, cutlery, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad