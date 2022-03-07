PSNI team have ‘moooving’ experience whilst waiting to speak to farmer
A PSNI team had a ‘moooving’ experience during a routine callout, according to Police Newry and Mourne Facebook page.
Monday, 7th March 2022, 2:33 pm
Their post says: “You never know what you face when you are investigating an allegation made by someone.
“A local policing team crew from Newry were following up with a gentleman yesterday and needed to speak to him regarding allegations made against him.
“We had to wait to speak with the farmer as the little calf in the picture made an impromptu appearance.
“While they were waiting they had to calfsit another little one only a day or two old.
“A short time later, when the calf was delivered safely, we went about our business with the farmer.”