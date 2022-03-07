PSNI team have ‘moooving’ experience whilst waiting to speak to farmer

Their post says: “You never know what you face when you are investigating an allegation made by someone.

“A local policing team crew from Newry were following up with a gentleman yesterday and needed to speak to him regarding allegations made against him.

“We had to wait to speak with the farmer as the little calf in the picture made an impromptu appearance.

Little calf born whilst PSNI team waited

“While they were waiting they had to calfsit another little one only a day or two old.