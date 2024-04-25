PSNI tell of encounter involving drugs in underwear and suspects who brawl amongst themselves

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The message was posted on the Facebook page of the area’s police team, who wondered if the errand behaviour involved was down to last night’s full moon.

They said officers received a phone call from “concerned healthcare professionals” in a town in the area after they witnessed a male conceal a knife whilst being aggressive toward a female.

A patrol of the area found no one matching those descriptions, but on the way back into the station they encountered four people, two of whom matched the description.

Impounded pregabalin tablets

They were held and searched, and “whilst chatting to the group a knife was thrown up the roadway”.

The statement adds: “Given how the group was positioned it narrowed it down to two of the four. With no one making admissions one male and one female were cautioned for possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

"However, it doesn’t quite end there.

"The male was very agitated and decided to sit down on the wall. Whilst doing so he tried to conceal a blister pack of street ‘Signature’ pregablin.

"When fully searched another four full blister packs of said pregablin were located in his trousers and underwear.

"He was then further arrested for disorderly behaviour alongside two possession/supply drug offences.

"As this male was transported off to custody, the other people had been allowed to leave, with the female being street bailed for her offence.

"However, only minutes later staff came running out of the shop next to us shouting for help. All the resources ran inside to find the three persons who’d been let on their way fighting in the shop!

"CCTV was reviewed and recorded immediately and the two females were cautioned for common assault offences and one male for breaking a barring notice.

“Unfortunately we are coming across these street ‘Signature’ pregablin more and more often. The scary thing is that these drugs are not regulated so each tablet is like a Russian roulette!

"Is it worth dying or permanently damaging yourself for a tablet? Please be mindful and if you have young people, please educate them not to take anything off anyone!”