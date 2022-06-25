PSNI to lose ‘700 officers over next three years’ amid budget shortfall

Mr Nesbitt, a member of the Policing Board, was speaking after PSNI chief operating officer Pamela McCreedy revealed that officer numbers are projected to fall by about 250 this year.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster yesterday, she said that officer numbers would reduce through “natural attrition” such as retirements and other factors, but that a budget shortfall means new recruits can’t be deployed to replace the departing officers.

The number of officers in the PSNI had been due to increase as part of the deal to restore powersharing in 2020, known as New Decade New Approach (NDNA).

UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt, responding to the news, said: “Today’s comments by Pamela McCreedy, the Chief Operating Officer of the PSNI, regarding the police budget and police numbers should act as a major wake-up call which cannot be ignored.

“The Ulster Unionist Party has for some time been highlighting the failure of police numbers to meet the commitment of 7,500 made in the Patten Report in 1999.

“So it should come as a surprise to no-one that we are unable to meet the same figure of 7,500 mentioned in the 2020 NDNA document which was produced by the British and Irish Governments.

“According to Pamela McCreedy, the budget has a £60m shortfall and there will be a net shortfall of 240 fewer officers available in each of the next three years meaning 700 less by the end of year three.

“I’m concerned that this will inevitably have very serious implications for service delivery.”

Mr Nesbitt went on to add that “what we need now is for the political parties to get around the table and negotiate a programme for government in advance of forming an Executive, where we can agree on a budget for the police as part of a holistic approach”.

A spokesperson for the department said: “The proposed draft Budget for 2022-25 is insufficient to increase police officer numbers to 7,100.

“Increasing police officer numbers towards the NDNA target of 7,500 will not be possible unless further funding is made available.