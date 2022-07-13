PSNI to respond to call for investigation into Causeway Coast and Glens Council handling of luxury hotel land deals

TUV leader Jim Allister had called for the PSNI to investigate

The handling of two land deals by senior officers of the Causeway Coast and Glens Council was sharply criticised in an ‘extraordinary audit’ report published last week.

TUV leader Jim Allister, following the publication of the report, called for the PSNI to investigate.

A police spokesperson has now confirmed that the PSNI will respond.

Asked by the News Letter whether police would investigate, the spokesperson said: “We can confirm receipt of correspondence in relation to this matter and it will be responded to in due course.”

The audit investigation called the legality of two land deals into question.

One was for the granting of property rights, known as an easement, over a plot in an area of Portstewart known as ‘the pits’ that was sought after to provide access to a proposed hotel development worth £20 million.

The easement was granted for £1 without a proper valuation having been carried out beforehand.

The other was for the sale of a plot of land in Coleraine on the Castleroe Road for £5,000 that was also sought after for a proposed boutique hotel, again without a proper valuation having been carried out.

The auditor also offered sharp criticism of several senior council officials, along with a series of recommendations for both the council itself and the Stormont department responsible for overseeing local government.

A special council meeting to discuss the audit report’s findings has been scheduled for July 26, but attempts by a group of councillors to bring the meeting forward appear to have stalled.

A petition backed by 16 councillors drawn from Alliance, Sinn Fein, the SDLP and independents was put forward last week, calling for a special meeting to be ordered by the mayor within seven days.

One of those behind the petition, independent republican councillor Padraig McShane, said there was a duty on the mayor under standing orders to order the meeting within seven days of the petition. Mr McShane said the petition had been put forward on Thursday – meaning July 14 is the last day available.

On Wednesday, the Mayor Ivor Wallace had yet to order the meeting to be brought forward.

Sinn Fein councillor Leanne Peacock, speaking to the News Letter, said: “Special council meetings are the mayor’s responsibility.

“We want the meeting to be called earlier because we need to show urgency.”