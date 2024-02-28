All Sections
PSNI today extradite man to Lithuania to stand trial for the rape of a minor

Officers from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit, working in partnership with Lithuanian police officers, have extradited a 31-year-old man from Northern Ireland to Lithuania today, Wednesday 28th February.
By Gemma Murray
Published 28th Feb 2024, 11:52 GMT
In a statement the PSNI say that the ‘man is wanted to stand trial in Lithuania for the rape of a minor’.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland continues to work with our international partners to bring offenders before the courts and return fugitives from justice.

"Our message is clear: there is nowhere to hide in Northern Ireland, and we will actively pursue all wanted persons believed to be in this jurisdiction.”