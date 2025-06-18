PSNI treating masked men armed with sledgehammers breaking their way into a fast food restaurant in Bushmills as a 'racially motived hate crime'
Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Shortly before 2.25am, it was reported that three masked individuals used sledgehammers to cause damage to the front door and front windows of a fast food restaurant, before entering the premises, and proceeding to cause more damage inside.
“It is not believed that anything was taken during the incident, and there was no one inside the premises at the time.
“We are treating this report as a racially motived hate crime, and officers remain at the scene this morning, conducting enquiries.
“Anyone who may have any information which would assist us, is asked to contact detectives via 101, quoting reference number 107 of 18/06/25, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”