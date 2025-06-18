Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a burglary in Bushmills in the early hours of this morning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Shortly before 2.25am, it was reported that three masked individuals used sledgehammers to cause damage to the front door and front windows of a fast food restaurant, before entering the premises, and proceeding to cause more damage inside.

“It is not believed that anything was taken during the incident, and there was no one inside the premises at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are treating this report as a racially motived hate crime, and officers remain at the scene this morning, conducting enquiries.

Bushmills

“Anyone who may have any information which would assist us, is asked to contact detectives via 101, quoting reference number 107 of 18/06/25, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.