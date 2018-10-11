PSNI trying to identify men wanted in connection with NI city centre assault

The PSNI have appealed to the public to help them track down two men wanted in connection with a "serious" city centre assault in Northern Ireland.

"Police are appealing for information regarding a serious assault in the area of Victoria Square, William Street South in Belfast City Centre between 3am and 4.30am on Friday 28th September 2018," said the PSNI.

"Detectives are particularly keen to speak with the two males pictured in the attached CCTV images as they may have information which could assist police with their inquiries.

"The reference number for this incident is 641 of 01/10/18 and detectives can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."