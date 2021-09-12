PSNI urge drivers to take alternative routes after road traffic collision
The PSNI is currently at the scene of a serious one vehicle road traffic collision on the Kilmascally Road, Ardboe, County Tyrone.
The road is closed in both directions and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes. There are no further details at present.
