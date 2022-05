A PSNI spokesman said: “Motorists are advised that the Crumlin Road in north Belfast is currently closed due to a large fire in the area and will remain closed for the next number of hours.

“Diversions are in place on the Upper Crumlin Road from Upper Hightown to White Brae. Motorists are advised to make alternative travel arrangements and avoid the area at this time. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance.”