PSNI warn against phone scammers claiming to be from HMRC - who threaten police arrest if bogus 'debts' are not paid

Police are advising the public to beware phone scammers who use fear to force people to pay for bogus services.

A post on PSNI Facebook says: "We all know scammers try to be clever and will use fear to try and rush you into making a decision that will reveal bank details or even make you scared enough to make a payment to them over the phone.

Scammers

"One thing they will try to scare you with is arrest they will claim to be from Her Majesty’s Revenue and Custom and will tell you, you owe them money and that you pay over the phone or there will be an officer attend your address to arrest you on warrant."

The post adds that from looking at their messages "this seems to happening quite regularly" and advise people to "take 5 minutes, never be rushed and remember don’t give out any of your details over the phone as you don’t know who is on the end of the line".