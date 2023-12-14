The PSNI is asking retailers and the public to exercise caution when dealing with Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) polymer/plastic £50 notes, after a number of counterfeit versions were recovered across Northern Ireland recently.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have advised that the counterfeit £50 notes can be identified as fake from the holographic foil strip on each note.

A genuine note will have a silver holographic foil strip while the counterfeit notes have been found with gold holographic foil strips instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, the counterfeit notes do not have individual serial numbers but feature repeating serial numbers.Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wilson from the PSNI’s Economic Crime Unit said: “We are keen to take this opportunity to inform everyone about these counterfeit RBS notes – including business owners, employees and members of the public – and to ask them to be vigilant when handling these notes.

The PSNI is asking retailers and the public to exercise caution when dealing with Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) polymer/plastic £50 notes, after a number of counterfeit notes were recovered across Northern Ireland recently.