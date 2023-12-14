PSNI warn shoppers and businesses how to spot counterfeit £50 notes this Christmas - tips on spotting fake RBS bank notes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have advised that the counterfeit £50 notes can be identified as fake from the holographic foil strip on each note.
A genuine note will have a silver holographic foil strip while the counterfeit notes have been found with gold holographic foil strips instead.
In addition, the counterfeit notes do not have individual serial numbers but feature repeating serial numbers.Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wilson from the PSNI’s Economic Crime Unit said: “We are keen to take this opportunity to inform everyone about these counterfeit RBS notes – including business owners, employees and members of the public – and to ask them to be vigilant when handling these notes.
"Anyone with any concerns or information regarding counterfeit notes should call 101. A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”The links below to the Association of Commercial Banknote Issuers website provides details of key security features on the notes:https://www.acbi.org.uk/static/493ce3cc-56d9-4c9c-a91a6d651e93a572/Know-your-Scottish-50s-for-retailers.pdfhttps://www.acbi.org.uk/banknotes/royal-bank-of-scotland/fabric-of-nature-50.html