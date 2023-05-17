The phone scam operating primarily in Belfast has been linked to 29 police reports. Of these reports, three have resulted in a total loss of £20,000. The people targeted are mostly aged in their 70s and 80s. The scam involves a male claiming to be a police officer or bank official asking the victims for information on the amount of cash in their home.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wilson said: “All the reports made to us describe a male with a Northern Irish accent claiming to be a police officer, or working for what was described as 'the Department of Work and Pensions' or that they were bank officials. “Some have been asked if they keep cash in their homes and, if so, how much and if they live alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some callers were threatened with arrest of themselves or their loved ones if they didn't give the scammer money and were told a courier would come to their home to collect it. “Some of those who reported the scam to the police realised the call was not genuine but others who felt threatened by the caller lost a significant amount. “Due to the fear he instilled in them … they did what they thought was the right thing. “It is despicable and extremely cruel, and those impacted will need time and support to recover.”

​The scammers target people mostly in their 70s and 80s

Mr Wilson said police want to hear from anyone who has been targeted in this scam but has not yet reported it. “This means we can build a picture of offending and identify a pattern, or patterns, which could prove crucial in apprehending the criminal or criminals behind this sickening scam. It's never too late to report this type of incident to police, to your bank or building society or Action Fraud,” he said.

Mr Wilson also said that knowing what tactics scammers use can help prevent someone from becoming a victim of this type of crime. “Police officers or civil servants will never call you out of the blue and ask you to withdraw or transfer money, or if you keep money in the house and live alone,” he said. “If you receive a call like this out of the blue, it's a scam and you must terminate the call immediately.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad