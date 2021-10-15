PSNI welcome jailing of 63-year-old man for sexual abuse of child
Detectives have welcomed the jailing of a 63-year-old man for sexual offences against a child.
He was sentenced to nine years, half of which will be in prison and half on licence, during sentencing at Laganside Crown Court on October 7.
The abuser will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and will be subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) for 10 years.
Detective Inspector McCrissican said: “Officers in the Police Service of Northern Ireland remain committed to investigating all reports of sexual offences against children and young people. We will seek to place offenders before the courts so they can be made amenable for their crimes.
“Please be assured that we have specially trained officers who will treat victims with sensitivity and respect – at every stage of the process. I would continue to encourage anyone who has experienced any form of sexual abuse to contact police on 101, or in an emergency call 999.”