Liam Swift from McCrea Park in Clogher, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months in prison.

He also received a lifetime ban of keeping animals.

Sergeant Beeton said: “Police first received a report on Tuesday 14th November 2023, that the decomposed body of a dog had been found hidden in a bag in McCrea Park.

“Police recovered the animal and following a post mortem, confirmed that the small Maltese dog had consumed a Class A drug from Mr Swift’s home.

“It is also understood that Mr Swift witnessed the dogs slow death, providing no thought to veterinary attention at the time. He then placed the dog in a bag, before dumping it.

“When officers carried out a search of his property, they located a second dog, a Staffordshire Bull Terrior, belonging to Mr Swift, which was dead inside his property.

“The post mortem conducted on the second dog, identified it had suffered blunt force trauma and severe liver damage”.

Sergeant Beeton continued: “We welcome the court’s decision and I believe this is an excellent result for police, highlighting our commitment in investigating any unnecessary suffering inflicted on animals.

“We do all we can to prevent animals being subjected to suffering and I would like to thank everyone involved in investigating this case, bringing forward the successful prosecution.

“No animal should have to suffer and it’s the owner of the animal who has the responsibility to ensure the animal is protected, kept free from pain and nurtured in a safe environment.

“Sadly, the two dogs in this case were let down by their owner and he is being held accountable for his actions with both a prison sentence and lifetime ban”.

