PSNI welcome sentencing of Mohamed Kouki, 37, for possession of ammunition and drugs with intent to supply

Mr Kouki was sentenced today at Bishop Street court, for possession of ammunition in suspicious circumstances and possession of class B controlled drugs with intent to supply.

He was sentenced to two years – half custodial and half on licence - for each offence.

He was also fined £200 for Possession class B controlled drugs and £100 for possession of criminal property.

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) said: “In July Kouki was pushing his push bike in Derry/Londonderry when he was stopped by police. A quantity of white powder and drugs paraphernalia were seized. He was arrested and a search of his rucksack revealed a quantity of ammunition.

“Two searches of properties in the Derry/Londonderry area were also carried out with a quantity of cannabis being seized at one of the properties

“Today Mohamed Kouki is paying the price for his criminality. Ammunition and drugs, both of which had the potential to cause harm or death have been taken off our streets.”

Detective Inspector Brennan added: “Be under no illusion those who peddle their poison on our streets do not care what harm and utter devastation they cause. All they want is to make money by whatever means they can. They prey on the most vulnerable in our communities, using fear and intimidation, callously exploiting peoples’ vulnerabilities in the most despicable ways possible.

“The money they take from people who may be struggling financially, is used to line their own pockets and feed their own greedy needs. They may also use this money to buy ammunition and weapons to cause even more fear and agony in everyone’s lives.

“There is no place for people like this in our society. We cannot let them rob people of their futures, families of their loved ones or deprive our society from people who have a lot to offer the world we all live in.

“Drug dealers remain a priority for the Paramilitary Crime Task Force due to the Human Rights abuses they carry in their local communities. There is no glory in what they do.”

She encouraged anyone with information that could help their efforts to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

The public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

