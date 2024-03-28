PSNI working in partnership with Polish authorities yesterday extradited a 43-year-old man to Poland from Northern Ireland to serve 2012 sentence for driving convictions
He is wanted to serve sentence for driving convictions in Poland dating back to 2012.
Detective Inspector Lennon from the International Policing Unit said “The Police Service of Northern Ireland continues to work with our international partners use all means available to ensure offenders are brought to justice.
“If fugitives travel to Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their previous crimes it is only a matter of time before they are arrested and brought before the Extradition Courts.
“Our message is clear that we will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”