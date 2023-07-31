Detective Inspector Sweeney said: “The cannabis was seized in the south Belfast area on Monday morning (July 31) by Local Policing Team officers.

“It has now been taken away for further forensic examination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our investigation is continuing and today’s seizure is a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to tackle all types of organised criminality.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch have seized cannabis with an estimated street value of £1.5m

“The supply and demand of drugs is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break within our communities, as it feeds wider organised criminality.”

Anyone with information on the illegal supply of drugs should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.