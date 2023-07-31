PSNI's Organised Crime Branch seize cannabis worth approximately £1.5million as they vow to 'collectively break' the supply and demand of drugs
Detective Inspector Sweeney said: “The cannabis was seized in the south Belfast area on Monday morning (July 31) by Local Policing Team officers.
“It has now been taken away for further forensic examination.
“Our investigation is continuing and today’s seizure is a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to tackle all types of organised criminality.
“The supply and demand of drugs is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break within our communities, as it feeds wider organised criminality.”
Anyone with information on the illegal supply of drugs should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
