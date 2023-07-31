News you can trust since 1737
PSNI's Organised Crime Branch seize cannabis worth approximately £1.5million as they vow to 'collectively break' the supply and demand of drugs

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch have seized cannabis with an estimated street value of £1.5m.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 31st Jul 2023, 16:34 BST- 1 min read

Detective Inspector Sweeney said: “The cannabis was seized in the south Belfast area on Monday morning (July 31) by Local Policing Team officers.

“It has now been taken away for further forensic examination.

“Our investigation is continuing and today’s seizure is a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to tackle all types of organised criminality.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch have seized cannabis with an estimated street value of £1.5m
“The supply and demand of drugs is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break within our communities, as it feeds wider organised criminality.”

Anyone with information on the illegal supply of drugs should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/