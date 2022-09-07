Detectives made the arets following the stop and search of a vehicle in Hannahstown Hill and properties in west Belfast yesterday, Tuesday 6 September, under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A number of items were seized including a quantity of approximately 5.5kg of suspected herbal cannabis and drugs paraphernalia.

Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney said: “Today officers carried out an operation targeting the suspected drugs criminality linked to organised crime gangs in the Lisburn / west Belfast area.

“Three men aged 29, 34 and 39 were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

“The 29-year-old was later released on bail pending further enquiries, while the 34 and 39-year-old men remain in police custody at this time.

“The Organised Crime Unit remain committed to investigating all aspects of criminality being carried out by such gangs. They are criminals who prey on vulnerable people and exploit any circumstances they can for their own gain.