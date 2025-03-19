The PSNI's West Belfast Neighbourhood Team have been given a community award for an initiative which has resulted in a significant decrease in scrambler motorbike-related incidents.

The accolade was part of the PSNI's annual Problem Solving Awards, which aim to explore, share and celebrate problem-solving initiatives by the PSNI across Northern Ireland.

The Colin Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) launched Op CHICQUER after the tragic death of a local mother prompted community outrage as well as ongoing issues of illegal scrambling.

Members of Colin NPT collaborated with community representatives, youth services and schools, taking a proactive and innovative approach to tackling this issue.

It was noted that around 70% of offenders were aged 12-18 with a number of hotspots being identified.

Last last summer, the PSNI team ran a nine-week program with Cornerstone Off-Road Motorcycle Academy to educate 18 "at risk" youths about road safety.

Police contacted landowners who were affected by the activity, developed a Criminal Justice Strategy and a social media campaign which led to the printing of leaflets/posters and pull up signs.

After consultation and partnership working with local schools, youth centres, businesses and community groups including Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, the leaflets were distributed locally and the posters and signs were displayed in prominent places throughout the Colin area.