PSNI's West Belfast Neighbourhood Team wins award for initiative to reduce scrambler motorbike-related incidents
The accolade was part of the PSNI's annual Problem Solving Awards, which aim to explore, share and celebrate problem-solving initiatives by the PSNI across Northern Ireland.
The Colin Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) launched Op CHICQUER after the tragic death of a local mother prompted community outrage as well as ongoing issues of illegal scrambling.
Members of Colin NPT collaborated with community representatives, youth services and schools, taking a proactive and innovative approach to tackling this issue.
It was noted that around 70% of offenders were aged 12-18 with a number of hotspots being identified.
Last last summer, the PSNI team ran a nine-week program with Cornerstone Off-Road Motorcycle Academy to educate 18 "at risk" youths about road safety.
Police contacted landowners who were affected by the activity, developed a Criminal Justice Strategy and a social media campaign which led to the printing of leaflets/posters and pull up signs.
After consultation and partnership working with local schools, youth centres, businesses and community groups including Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, the leaflets were distributed locally and the posters and signs were displayed in prominent places throughout the Colin area.
Police said that Colin NPT officers continue to target the dangerous issue daily during patrols, assisted by other neighbourhood, PSNI air support and local district policing teams.