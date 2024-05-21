Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Boris Anastasov when he failed to appear at an extradition court in Belfast in April 2023.

He is sought to stand trial in Bulgaria on suspicion of offences including murder.

Police have received information that he may have connections to the Portadown area.

Police are asking anyone who knows where he is to please not approach him but get in touch with Police immediately on 101.