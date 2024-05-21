Public asked to inform police about whereabouts of Boris Anastasov who is believed to be in Portadown area - 'but do not approach him'
A warrant was issued for the arrest of Boris Anastasov when he failed to appear at an extradition court in Belfast in April 2023.
He is sought to stand trial in Bulgaria on suspicion of offences including murder.
Police have received information that he may have connections to the Portadown area.
Police are asking anyone who knows where he is to please not approach him but get in touch with Police immediately on 101.
Or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111. The Op Relentless reference number is RM23026094.